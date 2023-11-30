Russian occupier, wounded in back, dies on battlefield near Avdiivka. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator attacked a group of occupants near Avdiivka and eliminated them.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows four bodies of the occupiers at the point of attack. Two of them are still showing signs of life. One has an obvious wound in the back.

The "meat assault" of Russian troops in the Avdiivka direction as it is. This Russian soldier was looking for an adventure in Ukraine and, of course, he found it. The work of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade," reads the commentary to the video.

