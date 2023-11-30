Russian occupants’ Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed by HIMARS MLRS missile. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system by hitting it with a HIMARS missile.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Another Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupation forces was destroyed with the help of the HIMARS missile system," the commentary to the video reads.

