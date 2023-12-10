After failed assault near Avdiivka, battlefield is littered with corpses: "F#ck, what’s left of us! How many have died here!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the bodies of the eliminated occupiers lying on a Russian position. A Russian soldier filmed the scene of a failed assault by his colleagues near Avdiivka. According to the occupier, he was the only survivor of the entire unit.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by one of the surviving invaders. The footage shows the bodies of the occupiers lying among ammunition and weapons.

"I'm torn up. What the fuck is left of us! How many died here!" says the Russian.

