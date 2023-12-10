Batch of trucks arrived in Poland by rail. VIDEO

The truck consignment arrived in Poland by rail. The Ukrainian and Polish parties have agreed on all issues related to the transport and customs and border procedures.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

As noted, the trucks will continue to their destination by road.

"The next shipments are planned to be made regular and more modernised platforms will be used in transportation," the statement said.

It is also worth mentioning that Ukrzaliznytsia has organised a container train between Ukraine and Poland to transport trucks.

It runs on the route Sknyliv (Ukraine) - Slavków (Poland).

"To order the transportation of a truck by a container train from Ukraine, you need to contact the Liski Transport Service Centre branch of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, and in the opposite direction - UZ Cargo Poland," UZ adds.