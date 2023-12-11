Kamikaze drone detects and attacks occupants among trees. VIDEO

A Ukrainian FPV drone operator attacked two Russian invaders who were hiding between trees on one of the front lines.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The masterful work of the kamikaze drone operator was admirable. Our pilot elegantly guided the FPV between the tree trunks and brought the bird very close to the Russian soldier. The last photo is particularly good," the video caption reads.

Watch more: After failed assault on forest belt in Avdiivka direction, battlefield is littered with Russian corpses. VIDEO