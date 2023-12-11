ENG
Kamikaze drone detects and attacks occupants among trees. VIDEO

A Ukrainian FPV drone operator attacked two Russian invaders who were hiding between trees on one of the front lines.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"The masterful work of the kamikaze drone operator was admirable. Our pilot elegantly guided the FPV between the tree trunks and brought the bird very close to the Russian soldier. The last photo is particularly good," the video caption reads.

