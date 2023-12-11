15 840 24
Wounded occupier complains about Ukrainian soldiers’ attack: "Six shrapnel, two in ass, cluster munition f#cked off.". VIDEO
War in Ukraine
The Russian invader filmed his evacuation: the occupier was attacked by Ukrainian defenders with cluster munitions. The wounded Russian invader is forced to seek medical care on his own, as his comrades left him wounded on the battlefield.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
"I'm a 300th, I'm going to evacuate. Six fragments, two in my ass. A cluster munition f#cked off." says the occupier.
