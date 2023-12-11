29 466 20
After failed assault on forest belt in Avdiivka direction, battlefield is littered with Russian corpses. VIDEO
Video
Ukrainian soldiers filmed the bodies of the eliminated occupants lying in a small area of forest in the Avdiivka direction. It was this area that Russian infantry tried to capture, but our soldiers eliminated a group of Russians.
According to Censor.NET, the published footage shows the bodies of the occupiers lying among ammunition and weapons.
