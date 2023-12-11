Soldiers of 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade hit several Russian trucks with UAVs. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been destroying enemy logistics. In particular, the soldiers destroyed several Russian trucks with kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the forces of the "ZAKHID"(WEST) Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

