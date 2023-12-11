Stugna-P ATGM destroying column of enemy armoured vehicles near Mariinka, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade destroyed a column of armoured vehicles near Mariinka in the Donetsk region using a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the social network.

"The crew of the Stugna-P anti-tank system is burning a column of Russian armoured vehicles in the area of Mariinka, Donetsk region, as if in a shooting gallery. The 79th separate airborne assault brigade is working," the commentary to the video reads.

