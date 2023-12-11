ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
17130 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
22 022 26
POWs (215) war (20410) war crimes (661)

Occupier was carrying water to his positions, and soldiers took him as trophy: "I was carrying it for ours, but I brought it to yours. I did not go in vain. And I got away the war.". VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The soldiers captured the occupier, who carried water to his positions.

According to Censor.NET, in a video posted on social media, the occupier looks as if he is satisfied with the course of events. He smiles and admits that he is "calm at heart" and expresses confidence in his good future - "he has got away the war."

Watch more: Two occupiers hold up their heads and look at Ukrainian drone before dying. VIDEO

"My commander says, I kill you, the war will write everything off. He says that to everyone. The guys are all angry with him," the prisoner says about the order in the Russian army.

Watch on Censor.NET: A day in a prisoner of war camp: The media showed the conditions. VIDEO

Warning: Profane language!

Watch more: Enemy ATGM fires missile ’unauthorisedly’ after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 