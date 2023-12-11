22 022 26
Occupier was carrying water to his positions, and soldiers took him as trophy: "I was carrying it for ours, but I brought it to yours. I did not go in vain. And I got away the war.". VIDEO
The soldiers captured the occupier, who carried water to his positions.
According to Censor.NET, in a video posted on social media, the occupier looks as if he is satisfied with the course of events. He smiles and admits that he is "calm at heart" and expresses confidence in his good future - "he has got away the war."
"My commander says, I kill you, the war will write everything off. He says that to everyone. The guys are all angry with him," the prisoner says about the order in the Russian army.
