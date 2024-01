Drone operators of the 92nd SMB named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko eliminated five occupants who were trying to cross the meadow at a runaway pace.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the two occupiers at some point held their heads up and looked at the Ukrainian drone, which was about to drop a munition.

