9 748 6
Destruction of enemy T-80 tank by kamikaze drone in Luhansk region. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
In the Luhansk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy T-80 tank with a kamikaze drone that was involved in the occupiers’ assault operations.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the hit on the enemy armored vehicle and the detonation of the ammunition was posted on social media.
"The 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade destroyed an enemy T-80 tank with an FPV drone," the video's commentary reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...