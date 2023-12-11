Destruction of enemy T-80 tank by kamikaze drone in Luhansk region. VIDEO

In the Luhansk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy T-80 tank with a kamikaze drone that was involved in the occupiers’ assault operations.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the hit on the enemy armored vehicle and the detonation of the ammunition was posted on social media.

"The 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade destroyed an enemy T-80 tank with an FPV drone," the video's commentary reads.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Occupier was carrying water to his positions, and soldiers took him as trophy: "I was carrying it for ours, but I brought it to yours. I did not go in vain. And I got away the war.". VIDEO