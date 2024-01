In the Avdiivka direction, Special Forces of the SSU’s Special Group "Alpha" destroyed a Soviet anti-aircraft artillery system S-60, which the Russians were transporting at the Ural.

According to Censor.NET, one of the occupants took the drone's strike on his back, but this did not save the system.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: At night, border guards destroyed two tanks, armored vehicle and four vehicles of Russian invaders. VIDEO