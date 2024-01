In the South, border guards burned 2 tanks, an armored vehicle, 3 cars and 1 truck of the invaders overnight and inflicted fire damage on the occupiers’ hideout.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the work of Ukrainian defenders was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Russian tank detonates in Kreminna forest in Luhansk region. VIDEO