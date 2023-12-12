Soldiers of 92nd Brigade eliminate enemy infantry and equipment in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko eliminated enemy infantry and equipment in the Bakhmut sector with accurate ammunition drops from a drone and FPV drone attacks.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian defenders' work against the occupiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

