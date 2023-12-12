ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12993 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
19 663 15
Russian Army (6221) war (20454) elimination (2621) 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (39)

Soldiers seized positions and captured two occupants: "How many of you are there, bitch? "Center, there are five f#ckers here. There should be six more ahead". VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians captured an enemy position and captured two occupants.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on the social network shows a fighter asking wounded prisoners in a trench about other positions and reporting to the commander. Apparently, there were five occupants at the captured position. Two are in captivity, the fate of the other three is unknown.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian T-80 tank with ammunition detonation in Svatove direction. VIDEO

Warning: Profane language! 

Watch more: SSU Special Forces destroyed Russian S-60 air defense system with cannon. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 