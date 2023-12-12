Ukrainian soldiers enter enemy position and start battle with occupiers in trenches. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing an assault on enemy positions by Ukrainian soldiers from the 108th separate mountain assault battalion.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the beginning of the assault: an armoured vehicle approaches the occupiers' positions and eight soldiers enter the enemy trenches. At least four occupants are trying to fight back.

"We entered the positions of the Nazis and destroyed them. Mountain attack aircraft of the 108th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion," the commentary to the video reads.

