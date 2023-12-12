28 359 65
Occupant dies in forest on outskirts of Avdiivka after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO 18+
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
A kamikaze drone operator from the "Strike drones company" unit of the 47th Brigade "Magura" eliminated the occupier in a forest belt near Avdiivka.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone attack and the Russian occupier's death convulsions on Ukrainian soil was posted on social media.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...