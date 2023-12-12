Occupant dies in forest on outskirts of Avdiivka after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO 18+

A kamikaze drone operator from the "Strike drones company" unit of the 47th Brigade "Magura" eliminated the occupier in a forest belt near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone attack and the Russian occupier's death convulsions on Ukrainian soil was posted on social media.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers enter enemy position and start battle with occupiers in trenches. VIDEO

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Occupier walks along broken column near Avdiivka: "Our broken equipment is mass grave. How many good guys died. This is what war does". VIDEO