ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12993 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
28 359 65
Russian Army (6221) war (20454) elimination (2621) Avdiivka (984) drones (1253) 47 SMBr (65)

Occupant dies in forest on outskirts of Avdiivka after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO 18+

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

A kamikaze drone operator from the "Strike drones company" unit of the 47th Brigade "Magura" eliminated the occupier in a forest belt near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone attack and the Russian occupier's death convulsions on Ukrainian soil was posted on social media.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers enter enemy position and start battle with occupiers in trenches. VIDEO

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupier walks along broken column near Avdiivka: "Our broken equipment is mass grave. How many good guys died. This is what war does". VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 