Russian Army (6221) war (20454) grenade (76) liquidation (1152)

Occupiers got drunk in dugout and blew themselves up with grenade: "Arm was torn off, we are taking out four bodies one by one!". VIDEO 18+

Despite the ban on alcohol and drugs, the Russian invaders got drunk in the dugout. A grenade exploded in the hands of one drunken occupier. As a result, some were killed, others lost an arm or fingers.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!

