Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev promised Russian youth a " fun-filled future" in his speech at a United Russia event.

According to Censor.NET, Medvedev mentioned the war in Afghanistan as one of the elements that made his youth in the Soviet Union "fun-filled ".

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Shahed using modernised Igla MANPADS. VIDEO

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See more: A preventive attack on liver, a frog from Moscow swamps, a novelty of Russian cuisine. Fresh memes from Censor.NET. PHOTOS