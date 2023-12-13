Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Shahed using modernised Igla MANPADS. VIDEO

The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrated the successful use of the Igla man-portable air defence system with thermal imaging equipment against the Shahed.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the downing of the Shahedis with an Igla MANPADS and an anti-aircraft missile system from the South Air Command. Thanks to this modernisation, the Air Force's mobile fire groups are becoming even more effective at night.

