Zelensky meets with King Harald V of Norway. VIDEO

During his visit to Norway, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Harald V.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Oslo. Audience with King Harald V of Norway. I thank the Norwegian people, government and parliament for their powerful humanitarian, financial and military assistance to our country," the statement said.

Zelensky thanked Norway for launching a large-scale five-year support programme for Ukraine in February 2023.

Zelensky thanked Norway for launching a large-scale five-year support programme for Ukraine in February 2023.

