Occupants are storming Ukrainian positions, hiding behind prisoners’ backs. VIDEO

The invaders tried to storm Ukrainian positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, hiding behind the backs of captured Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, the attempted assault was filmed by a Ukrainian drone. According to the recording, there were at least four prisoners. The assault was unsuccessful - the recording shows the occupiers turning back.

