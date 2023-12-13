Kyivstar’s defense was hacked through one of employees’ accounts, - company president Komarov. VIDEO

During yesterday’s large-scale cyberattack on the Kyivstar mobile operator, hackers managed to breach the security using the account of one of the company’s employees.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by Kyivstar company president Oleksandr Komarov on the air of the national telethon "United News".

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"We have to admit that this attack breached our defense. This happened because the account pool was compromised, the account of one of our employees was compromised, and the enemy was able to get inside the company's infrastructure. This is being investigated," said Komarov, adding that he does not know the conclusions of the investigation yet.

Read more: First subscribers began to report resumption of Kyivstar’s work

The president of Kyivstar said that the issue is not technology, but the fact that any organization can have people who "conditionally guide Russian missiles or give away their passwords because social engineers work well."