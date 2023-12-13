ENG
Mamai, fighter of Offensive Guard, reacts to hit during live TV broadcast: "Everything is fine. We can continue". VIDEO

Oleksandr Mamai, a fighter of the Offensive Guard, insisted on continuing to communicate after the hit of an enemy munition on live Ukrainian television.

According to Censor.NET, at least two hits can be heard in the video posted on social media nearby.

"Everything is fine. We can continue," the soldier said, slightly keeping his head down.

