Colleagues comment on occupier’s elimination by drone operator with call sign "Ivanhoe": "Now he’s going to burn him out before he dies. He rocks!". VIDEO

A video of a Ukrainian drone operator with the call sign "Ivanhoe" destroying the occupier in Marinka has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a hit on the occupier and comments by Ukrainian soldiers watching the work of a fellow operator.

"The operator with the call sign "Ivanhoe" and his colleagues from the "Garuda" unit of the 46th Airmobile Brigade demonstrate real endurance and masterful control of the kamikaze drone in difficult conditions. It was worth it - a spectacular headshot and a minus of the occupier on the northwestern outskirts of Marinka (Donetsk region)," the commentary to the video reads.

