Scout from 3rd Assault Brigade on mobilization, language issue and heavy battles: "In Bakhmut, our infantry was simply worn out in few days". VIDEO

A scout from the 1st Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade with the call sign Oladushek told Butusov Plus about the exhaustion of the army and the need for new people in the army. The soldier spoke about the heavy fighting near Bakhmut and how he almost died.

Why is the population so motivated to defend their country? Is the Russian army really made up of only "convicts"? How will the victory be celebrated if Ukraine has lost so many of its people in the war? Watch the interview with Oladushko on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel to find out more.

