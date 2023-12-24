FPV-drone "Dyki Shershni" aptly drops fugas shell in dugout with occupiers. ВIДЕО

Fighters of the "Bulava" strike unit from the separate presidential brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi accurately threw a high-explosive shell into the occupants’ dugout from the "Dyki Shershni" drone.

As Censor.NET reports, our soldiers liquidated three occupiers.

The production of this powerful drone was made possible thanks to your donations.

