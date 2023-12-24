ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
17080 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
12 026 6
war (20360) Separate Presidential Brigade (16) drones from Censor.NET readers (76) Dyki Shershni (86)

FPV-drone "Dyki Shershni" aptly drops fugas shell in dugout with occupiers. ВIДЕО

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Fighters of the "Bulava" strike unit from the separate presidential brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi accurately threw a high-explosive shell into the occupants’ dugout from the "Dyki Shershni" drone.

As Censor.NET reports, our soldiers liquidated three occupiers.

The production of this powerful drone was made possible thanks to your donations. Please continue to support the production of FPV drones.

Mono-bank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: 50 FPV drones "Dyki Shershni" ("Wild Hornets") will be sent to Avdiivka. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 