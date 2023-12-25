Ukrainian military performed world Christmas hits: "War is not over". VIDEO

Nine Ukrainian soldiers performed the Christmas songs Happy Xmas (War is over), Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Let It Snow and I’ll Be Home for Christmas.

According to Censor.NET, the video was filmed in a dugout in the Bakhmut direction, against the backdrop of a cultural centre and railway station in Lyman, schools and a petrol station in Kostiantynivka, 15 kilometres from the front line, destroyed by the Russian occupiers.

In each of the songs, the authors replaced several words. In particular, the words "war is over" in John Lennon's Happy Xmas were replaced with "war is not over".

In the song I'll Be Home for Christmas, which was written on behalf of a soldier who participated in the Second World War, the words "I will be home this Christmas" were changed to "I won't be home this Christmas".

