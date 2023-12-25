ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
17080 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
40 232 131
Russian Army (6205) war (20360) Russia (9739)

Russian commanders stripped deserters and were humiliating them: "Get hell into pit and mate with each other.". VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russian command mocked their soldiers who refused to go on the assault. The commanders stripped the refusers and beat them. Then they forced them to go into a pit to "copulate with each other". They were said to be militants from the 345th regiment of the 104th division: they had recently arrived in the Kherson sector.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the incident was published online.

Read more: Enemy is trying to find out by what means 3 Russian Su-34s were destroyed, - Ihnat

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 