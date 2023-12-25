Russian commanders stripped deserters and were humiliating them: "Get hell into pit and mate with each other.". VIDEO

The Russian command mocked their soldiers who refused to go on the assault. The commanders stripped the refusers and beat them. Then they forced them to go into a pit to "copulate with each other". They were said to be militants from the 345th regiment of the 104th division: they had recently arrived in the Kherson sector.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the incident was published online.

