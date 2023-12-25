19 109 23
Enemy assault failed: soldiers of 30th Brigade are destroying invaders in Kupyansk direction. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Ukrainian defenders continue to resist the occupation forces and inflict irreparable losses on the enemy. The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of repulsing an attack by the occupiers in the Kupyansk sector.
The video was published on the official telegram channel of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports,
The soldiers from the 30th separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski practiced on the occupiers. In particular, the defenders demonstrated footage of the elimination of the enemy's remnants and the enemy's IFVs destroyed on the field.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...