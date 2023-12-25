12 pieces of equipment hit Ukrainian defenders with kamikaze drones. VIDEO

12 vehicles were destroyed by the "Asgard" strike group of the "Ochi" unit together with soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade and the 56th separate motorised infantry brigade of Mariupol. In particular, our soldiers attacked enemy vehicles and armoured personnel carriers with drones.

The video was posted on the official telegram channel of the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports,

