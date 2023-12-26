19 431 39
Crew of Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank runs away through forest belt after arrival of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
The occupiers, who were on board of a Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank, abandoned their armoured vehicle and ran through a forest belt after a Ukrainian drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, the kamikaze drone was sent to the tank by a UAV operator of the 47th "Magura" Brigade. According to various estimates, the T-90M "Proryv" tank costs between $2.3 and $4.5 million. The armoured vehicle was disabled by a drone costing approximately $500.
