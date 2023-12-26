ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14133 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
19 431 39
war (20410) tank (882) elimination (2609) drones (1237) 47 SMBr (65)

Crew of Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank runs away through forest belt after arrival of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The occupiers, who were on board of a Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank, abandoned their armoured vehicle and ran through a forest belt after a Ukrainian drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, the kamikaze drone was sent to the tank by a UAV operator of the 47th "Magura" Brigade. According to various estimates, the T-90M "Proryv" tank costs between $2.3 and $4.5 million. The armoured vehicle was disabled by a drone costing approximately $500.

Read more: Russian soldier shot himself during battle with 47th SMB near Avdiivka. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 