Pieces of Novocherkassk large landing ship around port of Feodosia became "heroes" of propaganda story: "It went meter into ground. Can you imagine force of strike?". VIDEO

The debris of the Novocherkassk large landing ship destroyed at night has already become the "hero" of propaganda stories on RosTV.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of one of these stories was published online. It said that a lot of fragments of a warship had been scattered around the port. The published fragment of the story was filmed near a large piece of vehicle skin, which, after flying a considerable distance, got stuck in the lawn near a grocery store. 

