ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14133 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
18 678 149
war (20410) mobilization (492) Zaluzhnyi (289) invalidity (3) Military Medical Commission (21)

Availability for military service is determined by Medical Military Commission, not by disability group - Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that the degree of disability is not currently relevant to the issue of mobilization. A military medical commission will decide the availability.

He said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"I believe that today, the disability level of the second or third group is not relevant because it is not the disability that a person has that decides whether he or she is available for military service, but the military medical commission that determines whether a person is fit for military service or not.

In the draft law (on mobilization - ed.), we agreed with the notion that it is necessary to leave two concepts in the legislation - a person who is available for military service and a person who is unfit for military service. To get rid of such a concept as "partially fit" and when we answer these questions - fit or unfit, we will understand whether it makes sense to continue to operate with such concepts as a disabled person of group II or III," explained the head of the military.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi is talking about mobilizing 400-500 thousand people: Military command did not submit request for figures. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 