Availability for military service is determined by Medical Military Commission, not by disability group - Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that the degree of disability is not currently relevant to the issue of mobilization. A military medical commission will decide the availability.

He said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"I believe that today, the disability level of the second or third group is not relevant because it is not the disability that a person has that decides whether he or she is available for military service, but the military medical commission that determines whether a person is fit for military service or not.

In the draft law (on mobilization - ed.), we agreed with the notion that it is necessary to leave two concepts in the legislation - a person who is available for military service and a person who is unfit for military service. To get rid of such a concept as "partially fit" and when we answer these questions - fit or unfit, we will understand whether it makes sense to continue to operate with such concepts as a disabled person of group II or III," explained the head of the military.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi is talking about mobilizing 400-500 thousand people: Military command did not submit request for figures. VIDEO