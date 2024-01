Ukrainian reconnaissance men are destroying the Russian military in Bakhmut and its outskirts with FPV drones. The process of eliminating the occupiers was captured on video.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

