Occupier escaped from two drones in row, but third one eliminated him. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, after the first drone strike, two surviving occupants tried to use a burnt-out truck as a shelter. The drone operator managed to eliminate the invader who climbed into the cab. But his colleague was quicker and managed to escape death for the second time. However, the Russian’s luck ran out, and when he decided to lie down in a nearby trench, the drone attacked the occupier.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

