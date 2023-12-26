ENG
Soldiers of Volyn Brigade detected and destroyed enemy armored vehicles that occupiers were trying to hide. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great discovered enemy armored vehicles that the Russian occupiers were trying to hide and subsequently destroyed them.

The unit published details on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Kutia ((sweet wheat berry pudding) is a ritual dish to start the Christmas meal, following the strictest week of the Nativity Fast -ed.) was eaten, enemy tanks were destroyed!" the post reads.

