A group of occupants was eliminated near Avdiivka using a 40-mm American Mk 19 grenade launcher. Soldiers of the 3rd company of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh are operating.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

