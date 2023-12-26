FPV drones "Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets-ed.)" detected and hit two Russian trucks at night. VIDEO

Kamikaze drones "Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets-ed.)" piloted by soldiers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" detected and destroyed two enemy trucks at night.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

We are raising funds for a new batch of FPV drones for our defenders.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

