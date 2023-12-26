ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14063 visitors online
News Video Ukrainian PoliticsWar in Ukraine War
7 306 61
war (20410) Defense Ministry (1118) Rustem Umerov (87)

Umierov on provision of mobilized personnel in 2024: "We have planned everything". VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics War in Ukraine

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced plans to supply the mobilized in 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

The journalists asked Defense Minister Umierov about money, namely, where to get it from to equip the newly mobilized soldiers they want to recruit.

"We have planned everything for 2024, as the Commander-in-Chief has already said, the Chief of the General Staff. We don't want to go into further details: what we have planned, how we will do it," the minister replied.

Read more: Ministry of Defense is considering possibility of inviting to TCR through electronic notifications, - Umerov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 