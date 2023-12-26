Soldiers of 241st Territorial Defense Brigade eliminated nine occupants who were preparing to storm Ukrainian positions. VIDEO

An enemy assault group of 9 occupants was preparing to attack the positions of our soldiers until they were eliminated by the fighters of the 204th Separate Battalion of the 241st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

