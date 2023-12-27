15 806 13
Soldiers of 110th Brigade finished off rare enemy tank support combat vehicle near Avdiivka. VIDEO
Video
Operators of the 110th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s RUBPAK unit tracked and finished off a Terminator tank support vehicle with drones near Avdiivka
According to Censor.NET, the vehicle proved to be quite resilient - Ukrainian defenders needed three drones. After two sustained strikes, the Russian crew tried to escape, but the escape ended in liquidation.
