T-64BV tank breaks into northwestern outskirts of Mariinka and close-range shoots positions of occupiers. VIDEO

A video is circulating on social media showing the crew of a Ukrainian T-64BV tank firing at enemy positions at close range on the northwestern outskirts of Mariinka.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers firing about a dozen shots under constant enemy artillery fire and successfully leaving the combat zone. It is not known when the battle took place.

