12 781 28
Occupant engulfed in fire, climbs out of dugout into which Ukrainian drone flew. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The Ukrainian drone operator with incredible skill flew his UAV into an enemy dugout and eliminated the occupiers who were there.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows a Ukrainian soldier flying a drone into an occupier's hideout, the doors of which are covered with a cloth. A few seconds later, an explosion occurs and an occupant comes out of the dugout covered in fire.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...