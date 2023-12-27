Norms of mobilization law will appear dictatorial if Zelenskyy, Shmyhal or Umyerov do not explain them, - People’s Deputy of "Holos", soldier Kostenko. VIDEO

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Cabinet of Ministers are responsible for mobilisation in Ukraine. They should explain the provisions of the draft law on mobilisation.

This was stated by the secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defence, and intelligence Roman Kostenko on Radio NV.

The parliamentarian noted that the draft law on mobilization contains amendments to many laws. There are many general provisions, so now we need to hear how these rules will work.

"This law should be one of the main laws of 2024. It will determine how mobilization will take place during 2024. Society needs to understand how it will live. Because mobilization can affect many people. What is happening here is something incomprehensible. The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted it, but those responsible for mobilization, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the Ministry of Defence, are simply silent, there is no communication at all," Kostenko said.

He also recalled that the Servant of the People was banned from communicating and saying anything in the information space about this law. This is wrong.

"Once again, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the Cabinet of Ministers are responsible for mobilization in our country. If proposals are submitted, the Verkhovna Rada can pass this law. It turns out that the Cabinet of Ministers has submitted and is silent. The Office of the President does not communicate in any way," the MP added.

Kostenko also stressed that the military is at war and does not write laws. They don't make political decisions, and now they are being pushed to be responsible for political decisions.

"We need to understand why this draft law was made and how its provisions will work. Maybe some provisions are unexplained and seem dictatorial to us. But perhaps if the Supreme Commander-in-Chief comes out and explains, or the Prime Minister or the Minister of Defence, how these rules will be used in practice, we will understand something. So far, there is no clarity," he said.

