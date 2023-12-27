ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14085 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
20 134 18
Russian Army (6218) war (20410) elimination (2609) Avdiivka (978) drones (1237) 110th SMB (37)

Occupier lost his head after dropping ammunition from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the control and artillery reconnaissance battery of the 110th brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko eliminated five occupants in the Avdiivka sector using drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' accurate shelling was posted on social media. The recording shows that one occupier fell on his back as a result of the dropped ammunition, while another's head was blown off during the explosion.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupant engulfed in fire, climbs out of dugout into which Ukrainian drone flew. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 