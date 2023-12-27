Occupier lost his head after dropping ammunition from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the control and artillery reconnaissance battery of the 110th brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko eliminated five occupants in the Avdiivka sector using drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' accurate shelling was posted on social media. The recording shows that one occupier fell on his back as a result of the dropped ammunition, while another's head was blown off during the explosion.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

