22 078 64
Kremlin propagandist Sladkov showed "Russian peace" in Marinka: "Here is the victory banner! No houses, no cars, no people!". VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Kremlin propagandist Alexander Sladkov published a video in which he boasts of the occupation of Marinka and shows a red flag planted on the remains of a destroyed house.
According to Censor.NET, the propagandist calls the installed flag a "victory banner " and says that there are no houses, cars or people in the captured city.
Marinka in 2020:
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...