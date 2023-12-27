ENG
Kremlin propagandist Sladkov showed "Russian peace" in Marinka: "Here is the victory banner! No houses, no cars, no people!". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Alexander Sladkov published a video in which he boasts of the occupation of Marinka and shows a red flag planted on the remains of a destroyed house.

According to Censor.NET, the propagandist calls the installed flag a "victory banner " and says that there are no houses, cars or people in the captured city.

Marinka in 2020:

