In the Kherson region, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit a car with occupants at the moment when it began to roll over on a probably slippery road.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers tried to avoid the attack of the Ukrainian drone and the occupier driver lost control and the car flipped over onto its roof a moment before the drone hit.

