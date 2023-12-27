ENG
war (20410) State Border Patrol (623) elimination (2609)

Border guards hit two enemy dugouts from UAV in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In the Kupiansk direction of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian soldiers accurately targeted enemy positions. Border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade hit two enemy dugouts, radio equipment and enemy personnel using drone drops.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

