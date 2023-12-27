5 042 0
Border guards hit two enemy dugouts from UAV in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk direction of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian soldiers accurately targeted enemy positions. Border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade hit two enemy dugouts, radio equipment and enemy personnel using drone drops.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
